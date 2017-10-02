Chicago Ramps Up Active Shooter Drills In 2017 Before Vegas Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expressing condolences for the “senseless” mass shooting in Las Vegas, and praise first responders there.
He is also trying to reassure Chicagoans. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Mayor Emanuel said he does not want anyone to lose sight of the pain and grief that is gripped Las Vegas and he said first responders and everyday people there have been heroic. But if residents worry if Chicago’s prepared for horrifyingly similar, he notes that the city has held six so-called active shooter drills this year – that’s an increase over 2016.
“Next week is the Chicago Marathon. We increased our security, preparations post-Boston and we have been running exercises anyway pre-Vegas from the Boston experience and that will only be enhanced,” Emanuel said.
And because of last year’s World Series, he said the city is also ready for the crowds for baseball’s post-season play.
A security expert told WBBM that Chicago is ramping up security in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting. There is a a joint terrorism task force in Chicago continuously working to identify potential targets and maintain security.