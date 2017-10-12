Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Speaks Out

CHICAGO (CBS) — The list of women coming forward saying they were abused or harassed by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is growing — to more than 30.

A former assistant, who did not want to be identified, told CBS News’ Bianna Golodryga that it was well-known that his boss was a philanderer. He added that Weinstein went to great lengths to keep his most private moments secret.

Golodryga: So you would be in the room with him, and I guess a lot of the …

Former Weinstein assistant: We would be, we would be in the room with him, doing normal business, having meetings with filmmakers and actors, and writers and directors and other producers, and executives. And then we would be told at 2 o’clock so-and-so was coming to the room. Make yourself scarce. And we wouldn’t even be there, we would be gone. And then he would call us an hour or two later, and say, “OK, come back up.” And that was it.

The former assistant, who worked with Weinstein in the 2000’s, said “everybody” thought his philandering and promiscuity was agreed upon — that it was consensual from the female’s perspective, as well.

Former Weinstein assistant: It was completely separate and kept apart very meticulously by him from anybody’s purview. And anybody’s ability to ask what was going on. We knew, and I think when people talk about “the worst kept secret in Hollywood,” they’re not talking about the fact that he was allegedly raping people. I think what they’re talking about is that he was a womanizer. And it was no secret that he had scores of women all across the globe that he would have meetings with. And those meetings were just him. I was never part of those meetings. I don’t know any colleagues or executives that were in the room, ever, for those meetings. I never witnessed him or saw him doing anything salacious or untoward to a female colleague, as has been reported. Maybe it’s youthful naiveté, being 23, 24 at the time. But, you know, I think if you were to ask anybody — yeah, we all knew that he was a philanderer, cheating on his, his wife. Which was something that we all felt terrible about. But was sadly part of the job.

Golodryga: And how do you feel now, not only hearing that audio but reading all of these countless, you know, exchanges that women have had with him and reports of women coming forward now? How does that make you feel — knowing that you were so close to him?

Former Weinstein assistant: Sick. Angry. Disgusted. You know, victimized in our own right, in a different way, obviously, not sexual, but, you know, the fact that he would use his employees as his tools. it seems almost like the company was structured from the top to bottom to service whatever it was he was doing. But, you know, it is…I’m very, very proud and happy that these women are coming forward now. I think, you know, it’s about time…if this is. Sorry, it’s been really, it’s been very hard for a lot of us.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne is the latest woman to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate behavior. Delevingne posted a photo to Instagram Wednesday that read, “Don’t be ashamed of your story it will inspire others.” The caption told her encounter with Weinstein.

She wrote that when she first started working as an actress, she received a call from Weinstein, who asked if she had slept with any of the women she had been seen out with.

“It was a very odd and uncomfortable call… I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone.” However, before she could hang up, Delevingne said Weinstein told her that if she was gay, or decided to be with a woman, especially in public, she’d never make it as an actress in Hollywood.

“A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers,” she wrote. Delevingne said that Weinstein then invited her to his room.

“I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.”

Delevingne said she was relived to find another woman in the room, and thought she was safe, until Weinstein asked the two to kiss. In attempt to divert the situation, Delevingne said she got up and starting singing to make the vibe more like that of an audition.

“After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room.”

Delevingne said she still got the part for the film, but felt she didn’t deserve it.

“I was so hesitant about speaking out… I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

Weinstein is reportedly in Arizona seeking sec addiction treatment.