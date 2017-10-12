Emanuel Donates Weinstein Campaign Contributions To Charity

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel has donated more than $10,000 in campaign contributions he received from disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to charity.

Weinstein made a total of $10,900 in contributions to Emanuel’s mayoral campaign fund in 2013 and 2016. The mayor said he donated $10,900 on Monday to Chicago-based non-profit Working on Womanhood, which provides counseling and mentoring to at-risk young women.

“I gave money to WOW, which is Working on Womanhood. It’s the sister organization to BAM, Becoming A Man, and it helps young women develop a great sense of who they are, and their identity, and their own sense of what I would say self respect,” he said.

Emanuel said he feels donating the money to WOW is a statement about the growing number of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

“Total rejection of the actions of Harvey Weinstein,” he said.

Last week, the New York Times published a story exposing multiple sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against Weinstein. He was fired by the Weinstein Co. on Sunday as more allegations have since come to light.