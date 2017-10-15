Rogers Park Gathers To Honor Beloved Teacher Killed In Drive-By

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are still searching for the shooter, or shooters, who opened fire Friday night on a Rogers Park street during rush hour, killing a popular teacher.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m., when a white SUV drove to the intersection of Morse and Glenwood. Someone inside stuck a gun outside of one of the vehicle’s windows and sprayed the area with bullets. Witnesses say they heard 8-10 shots.

Saturday night, hundreds gathered to remember the Chicago Waldorf teacher, Cynthia Trevillion. Mourners held candles and some read poems at the corner of Pratt and Lake to comfort friends and family who are grieving.

Earlier in the day, CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli spoke to the victim’s husband of 29 years, who says he is still in shock.

“We’ve lost a wonderful human being — a wonderful woman being who has touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of other human beings,” John Trevillion said.

In the 64-year-old’s decades long career, she often gave students her favorite piece of daily advice: “You need to practice one random act of kindness every day.”

Now, she’s fallen victim to a random act of violence.

The Trevillion’s were walking North on Glenwood when the bullets started flying. One hit a nearby store window, leaving a gaping hole. Another caught Cynthia in her neck, dropping her to the ground. She was worked on in the street before being rushed to the emergency room, where she later died.

School officials say they are trying to figure out how to tell more than 350 students that one of their favorite teachers won’t be back.

A fund has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.