Suspect Charged In Robbery Of Elderly Man At CTA Station

(CBS) – A 25-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with a CTA station robbery that left an 81-year-old man seriously injured early this week.
Chicago police circulated surveillance images that showed the Monday evening incident at the Brown Line elevated platform at Madison and Wabash. The suspect ripped a cell phone from an elderly man’s hands as he exited the train. During a struggle, the victim fell down a staircase at the station, police say.
Arrested Thursday was Victoria Dollarson of Chicago, who was charged with one felony count of robbery to a senior, Chicago police said.
Dollarson was expected to make a court appearance on Saturday.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition; no further information was available.