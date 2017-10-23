Cleanup Underway After Willowbrook Explosions

CHICAGO (CBS) — Crews are still working in the southwest suburbs to flush the sanitary sewer system where gasoline spilled Friday, causing several explosions.

11 Speedway representatives have been going door-to-door in the impacted Willowbrook neighborhood to visit with residents and make sure they are taken care of.

Speedway spokesman Chuck Rice says the gas station is determined to help those who need temporary or long-term housing, as well as those who need spoiled food replaced as a result of the powering shutting off.

Ivana Knezevic says she plans to move out of the Knoll Wood condos, even though her lease doesn’t end until April.

“It’s coming winter time — [the] heat is going to be on all the time. I have two little kids. I’m not going to think, is it going to happen again?”

Robert Pavelchik, the Willowbrook Police Chief, says three buildings with 18 units are uninhabitable because of structural problems.

RELATED: Fires In Willowbrook, Westmont After Residents Reported Gasoline Smell

“The complex has brought in a structural engineer to determine what building structure there is and when it’s safe for people to go in and get their belongings.”

Residents reported smelling gasoline coming from the sewers starting Thursday afternoon.

Village of Westmont fire officials isolated gasoline in a sewer line at 61st and Cass Avenue around 10:30 a.m on Friday. Crews were in the process of removing the gasoline from the sewer system.

Rice says the spill’s location has been isolated, and there’s no ongoing leakage. Although, it has not yet been determined how much entered the sewer system. An investigation is underway into the cause.