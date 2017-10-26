St. Charles Burglary, Shooting Places High School On Soft Lockdown

CHICAGO (CBS) — St. Charles Police are investigating a residential burglary on Thursday after a person was reported shot.
The city of St. Charles tweeted Thursday afternoon that a person was shot in the 3600 block of Grandview Court during a residential burglary.
St. Charles Police notified St. Charles School District 303 around 2:30 p.m. that a burglary had taken place west of St. Charles North, and the suspect is currently at large.
St. Charles North High School placed the school on a soft lock down and said in a statement, “any students who is on campus is safe in the building. Students will remain in the building until we get the all clear from the St. Charles Police Department.”
District 303 also made the decision to hold bus dismissal of students at both Ferson Creek and Wild Rose Elementary Schools.
School officials were given the all clear around 4:10 p.m.
St. Charles Police are currently searching for the burglary suspect.
This story is developing. Check back with more information.