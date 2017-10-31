Elgin Man Charged With Killing Mother Who Was Reported Missing Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elgin man has been charged with killing his elderly mother, who was reported missing on Friday, and whose body might have been discovered in the Lincoln Park Lagoon a day later.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office confirmed Brian Peck has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, 76-year-old Gail Peck. He was expected to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon in Rolling Meadows.
Brian Peck reported his mother missing on Friday, telling police she left home to walk her dog, and then the dog came back alone.
On Saturday, a fisherman found human remains in a duffel bag in the South Lagoon at Lincoln Park, and called 911. Police divers and detectives went to the scene, and found another bag with more remains from the same body.
The remains included the torso and parts of two legs of a white woman who had a scar on her back from surgery. However, the victim remained unidentified as of Tuesday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office was waiting for the results of DNA testing to confirm the victim’s identity.
It was not immediately clear if the charges against Brian Peck are based on other evidence.