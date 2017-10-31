Hillary Clinton Laments ‘New Cold War’ During Book Signing In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hillary Clinton brought her current book tour to Chicago Monday, and told a crowd that Russian interference in the presidential election is a “clear and present danger.”

Clinton said if she were president, she would form a commission to look into the role social media has on elections. “We need to make it clear to these incredible tech companies, that every one of us uses, that they’ve got to be part of the solution — not part of the problem.”

Clinton went on to say that Russia is engaged in a new kind of Cold War.

“No foreign power in modern history has attacked us with so few consequences.”

She says social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, must disclose more about where content comes from, and that President Trump should enforce Congressionally-backed sanctions against Russia.

Some of those in attendance at the Auditorium Theatre remarked on the timing of Clinton’s visit, which came on the same day as charges against President Trump’s former campaign manager were disclosed.

“It’s a little bit of positive karma for her,” one woman said.

Clinton avoided direct references to the charges against Paul Manafort, but did say her book, “What Happened,” has a “great” chapter about Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Mum About Russia Indictments, During Chicago Appearances

After scripted remarks Clinton took questions from author and moderator Cheryl Strayed about how she’s dressing up for Halloween.

“I think I will maybe come as the president,” Clinton retorted.