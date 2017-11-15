1 Carjacking Suspect Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Crash During Police Chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — One carjacking suspect died and one was critically injured Wednesday morning, when they crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase from the Englewood neighborhood to Fuller Park.
Police said two masked offenders stole a car at gunpoint near 61st and Morgan around 9:45 a.m. Officers who spotted the stolen vehicle gave chase, and the suspects crashed shortly before 10 a.m. near 51st and Wentworth, running parallel to the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.
The vehicle ended up wrapped around a utility pole.
One of the suspects was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
It’s unclear why the victim, an 88-year-old man, was targeted. Investigators are going door-to-door looking for witnesses.
“I feel bad for the experience because it’s a psychological experience for a vagabond to pull up on you with a gun,” said one neighbor, Alexander Stewart.
Police have not confirmed whether or not this incident is connected to the recent string of carjackings this past week.
