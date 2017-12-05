Windy City: Gusts Bring Falling Temps, Storm Damage

CHICAGO (CBS) — As if the big chill was not bad enough Tuesday morning, intense winds were creating problems for people across the Chicago area.

Winds gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour blew through overnight, helping temperatures drop from the 60s to the 30s.

Just how windy was it? Here is a look at area peak wind gusts from last night into this morning. For more on this gusty event, please see: https://t.co/K5eXL7X4Iv #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/0DheXxQZzk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 5, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Tuesday, as strong wind gusts were expected to continue through the day.

A gas station canopy in Alsip was blown down as the winds started picking up Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported, even though at least two cars were under the canopy at the time.

The strong winds also caused a lot of problems at construction sites all over the city.

Fences were knocked over at numerous sites, and tarps were ripped apart and were flapping in the wind.

At one spot, a police officer stopped to tie off a large piece of tarp that was being whipped in the wind.

Outside one apartment complex, a couch was blown off a balcony and deposited on the sidewalk next to a street.

At a high-rise at 155 N. Wacker Dr., part of the ceiling in the building’s outdoor vestibule was flapping in the wind after it was sheared off. Building management cordoned off the entire area with police tape.