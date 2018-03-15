CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials at Northwestern say they’re still investigating the incident regarding reports of an armed gunman on campus.

It turned out to be a hoax.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Evanston Police Department says it received a call from a man who told them he just shot his girlfriend.

He gave the location of the incident as 1915 Maple Avenue.

That’s Northwestern University’s Engelhart Graduate Residence Hall.

After securing the scene, authorities say that after two hours, it was determined to be a swatting incident.

The person the suspect claimed to be was found and unharmed.

So was his girlfriend.

RELATED: LOCKDOWN LIFTED AFTER GUNMAN REPORTS WERE A HOAX

Both individuals say they were unaware of the incident.

Evanston Police say no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 847-866-5040.

People are also asked to use a service called Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and entering EPDTIP in the message line followed by information.