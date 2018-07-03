CHICAGO (CBS) — According to Chicago Police, a suspect was shot by officers on Chicago’s West side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood around 8 p.m.

“An individual had a gun in his hand. As he hopped a fence into a yard, officers that were responding got into a confrontation with this armed individual. The officers were forced to discharge their weapon striking the individual,” said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode.

This is the second police-involved shooting this week involving Chicago police officers.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports seeing paramedics take someone out of an alley on a stretcher.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. The officers involved were taken to a hospital for anxiety issues.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police involved shooting. – 4709 W. FULTON. Offender shot by officers. PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/Gs46SYLEYi — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 4, 2018

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on a routine 30-day administrative duty while the incident is investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

HAPPENING NOW: Police involved shooting in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood (Cicero & Wayman). Chicago Police say offender shot by officers. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/VYdUF8702A — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) July 4, 2018

UPDATE: @ChicagoCOPA is on location and actively investigating the scene.

4709 W. FULTON – 11th District #OIS — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) July 4, 2018

“We were just sitting in the RV and heard screaming and an argument. Then we heard gunshots. I heard one gun,” said a witness.

This incident happened less than two miles from where Chicago Police were holding “Operation Wake-Up” for the three girls that were shot on Walnut Street in East Garfield Park Sunday night. The “Operation Wake-Up” anti-violence event had just ended when this shooting was reported.

This is a developing story.