CHICAGO (CBS) — According to Chicago Police, a suspect was shot by officers on Chicago’s West side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood around 8 p.m.

“An individual had a gun in his hand. As he hopped a fence into a yard, officers that were responding got into a confrontation with this armed individual. The officers were forced to discharge their weapon striking the individual,” said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode.

This is the second police-involved shooting this week involving Chicago police officers.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports seeing paramedics take someone out of an alley on a stretcher.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. The officers involved were taken to a hospital for anxiety issues.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on a routine 30-day administrative duty while the incident is investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).

“We were just sitting in the RV and heard screaming and an argument. Then we heard gunshots. I heard one gun,” said a witness.

This incident happened less than two miles from where Chicago Police were holding  “Operation Wake-Up” for the three girls that were shot on Walnut Street in East Garfield Park Sunday night. The “Operation Wake-Up” anti-violence event had just ended when this shooting was reported.

This is a developing story. 