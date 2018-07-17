CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old Indiana man who allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls in Lincoln Park was arrested. He is set to appear in a Chicago courtroom Wednesday morning.

Hunter Best of Indianapolis is being extradited from Indiana to face multiple felonies, including aggravated sexual abuse, home invasion, and criminal trespassing.

Police say Best broke into two Lincoln Park homes on May 27th and sexually abused two girls ages 13 and 11.

Police released video footage from a security camera in the alley in the 400 block of West Belden, which they say shows Best on his way from the first home to the second.