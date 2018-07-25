CHICAGO (CBS) — Two days in a row and still no answers from CPS about who’s getting what in the new one billion dollar capital budget.

Angry parents, students and CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez went to Wednesday’s CPS board meeting to try to get to the bottom of it.

Despite the protests, it’s now a done deal. The CPS Board of Education approved a nearly one billion dollar capital budget.

Everything from a new school, to new roofs and science labs. Critics said it gives too much to some, and nothing to others.

Some Prosser High School students and parents said their schools aren’t getting their share of the pie, and they’re not being told why.

“I feel so frustrated. Nobody answers our questions,” said Prosser High School parent Maria Reyes.

“One of the board members, I kind of saw a little phone screen in her face. I didn’t feel like she was listening,” said parent Sabrina Marrero.

A UIC researcher said the answers may be may be few, but after crunching the numbers, inequities are many.

“We have noticed there’s quite a lot of investment in wards that are majority white and have high median incomes,” said Jessia Kursman.

For example, between 2013 and 2017, the UIC study shows Chatham in the 8th ward got two percent of its facilities needs met. The 41st ward on Chicago’s northwest side got 131 percent.

CPS did not respond to CBS 2’s request for answers.

