Chicago (CBS) — Rep. Nick Sauer, a Republican state lawmaker who sits on an anti-sexual harassment task force plans to resign, after an ex-girlfriend filed a revenge porn complaint against him.

Fast facts about Rep. Sauer:

1. A Republican, Sauer is a freshman lawmaker out of Lake Barrington, Illinois. He was a Lake County Board Member and prior to that he was a Forest Preserve Commissioner and a Barrington School District 202 board member.

2. Sauer is a member of the House Sexual Discrimination and Harassment Task Force. The committee’s purpose is to find ways to combat sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

3. According to Sauer’s Illinois General Assembly bio, he is a member of Willow Creek Community Church. The church leadership recently apologized to Founding Pastor Bill Hybels’ accusers, after he stepped down due to unwanted sexual advances.

4. Sauer sponsored House Bill 3169, DCFS Youth In Care. According to the Daily Herald, “House Bill 3169 updates various statutes throughout Illinois law to support children that are in the care of the state.”

5. Sauer’s last tweet was a photo of Abraham Lincoln with the quote, “Whatever you are, be a good one.” He included the hashtag #QuoteOfTheDay.

6. In 2015, Governor Bruce Rauner appointed Sauer to serve as a Director of the Illinois Tollway Board. He is no longer a member of this board.