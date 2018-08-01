Chicago (CBS) — Representative Nick Sauer resigned today following an ex-girlfriend’s complaint against him of inappropriate online activity. CBS 2’s Jim Williams spoke to Daliah Saper, a Chicago attorney who has represented victims of revenge porn.

“It’s incredibly traumatic,” Saper said of revenge porn. “Most individuals hide. They try to remove any trace of themselves from the Internet. They’re concerned about going to public events. They don’t know what people have seen so they’d rather avoid everybody.”

Saper represented a woman who had to change her life after an image of her was shared online. “I had one woman who changed her last name and had to move cities in order to avoid the humiliation associated with the posts,” said Saper.

That client’s image was distributed millions of times.

States are cracking down on revenge porn, including Illinios.

“Fortunately, over 40 states have passed a revenge porn statute. These are criminal statutes that make disseminating images without consent a crime,” said Saper.

Saper believes there has been a shift in perception. “It’s no longer the victim that’s being blamed. People recognize that it’s the perpetrator who should be held accountable.”

In Illinois, revenge porn is a Class 4 felony, according to Saper.