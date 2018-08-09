CHICAGO (CBS) — A world famous leadership conference kicks off Thursday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, despite word late Wednesday night that the church elders and new lead pastor are stepping down.

Church leaders apologized for mishandling the sexual misconduct allegations against founder Bill Hybels, who retired six months ahead of schedule in April, amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with women. Since Hybels retired, both of his replacements have resigned.

“Trust has been broken by leadership and it doesn’t return quickly. We want to be the kind of church God is calling us to be: a church that learns lessons, and grows through painful situations; a church that is filled with hope for healing, and that demonstrates the love of Christ,” Willow Creek Community Church elder Missy Rasmussen said Wednesday.

Willow Creek Association president and CEO Tom De Vries planned to address the matter for the first time on Thursday, at the start of the church’s annual Global Leadership Summit.

Church elders and lead pastor Rev. Heather Larson announced their resignations Wednesday night in front of dozens of members of the congregation.

Larson and the elders made it clear not only does the church need a fresh start, but a clear running lane to heal. They will step down by the end of the year.

Hybels retired in April, six months ahead of schedule, amid highly publicized allegations of suggestive comments, unwanted kisses, extended hugs, and invitations to hotel rooms. The claims reportedly came from female parishioners and staff members.

“This is really important. Trust has been broken by leadership, and it doesn’t return quickly. There is urgency to move us in a better direction. It’s the job of a leader to define reality, and it’s the job of a leader to put the team and the organization first, and I am absolutely committed to that,” Larson said.

The apologies come on the eye of the church’s major two-day conference.

So far, several speakers and many churches have backed out of the conference because of the controversy.

For 26 years, the church has drawn big names like Bono and former President Bill Clinton.

This year Denzel Washington was scheduled to speak at the church conference, but a church spokesperson said he has since backed out.