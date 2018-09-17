CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the death of Captain Darryl Moore, who died following an apparent drowning at Jackson Park Harbor Sunday night.

CBS 2’s Suzanne LeMignot reports hearts are heavy at the firehouse in Beverly where Moore worked.

Darryl Moore was the captain of Truck 40. Purple and black bunting has been draped across the entrance as firefighters mourn one of their own.

Firefighters held hands and bowed their heads in prayer Monday as they stood outside the firehouse where veteran Chicago Fire Department Captain Darryl Moore worked for the past four years.

“He loved the Chicago Fire Department. He was a family man and he was just one of those guys, he lit the room up the moment he walked into the room,” said Antwan Dobson, a friend a colleague. “He was the life of the party.”

A department spokesperson said Moore was off-duty when he died from an apparent drowning. He had been with a group of friends at a party. Moore fell off the dock and into the water.

He was with the fire department for more than three decades. District Chief, Barry Garr, knew Moore for 33 years and said his friend was just two months away from retirement.

“When you look at all of the future events that this man was looking forward to, to having and to have them stripped away, from such a dynamic man,” said Garr.

More than a dozen firefighters saluted the father of three, as the ambulance carrying his body, drove under the crossed aerial ladders of two fire trucks, adorned with an American flag.

“He would be best known for his resume,” stated Dobson. “He served on the west side, Roseland, South Shore, come up through the ranks, to be a fire captain, EMT, and he was very proud of his resume.”

Dobson said what Moore was looking forward to the most during retirement was time with his grandchildren.

