CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been placed on leave by Major League Baseball following allegations that he was physically and verbally abusive during his marriage. Russell was not with the team for today’s game against the White Sox, after Melisa Reidy, his ex-wife, made the allegations in a blob post.

As the team enters the final week of the season before an expected playoff appearance, Cubs president Theo Epstein told reporters Friday afternoon: “The timing is not ideal but it doesn’t matter.”

Theo on Addison Russell being placed on administrative leave due to domestic abuse allegations by his ex-wife: “The timing is not ideal but it doesn’t matter. It’s about coming to a just & fair resolution with appropriate discipline.” #Cubs — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) September 21, 2018

Major League Baseball issued the following statement:

“Major League Baseball takes all allegations of Domestic Violence seriously. When the allegations against Addison Russell became public on June 7, 2017, the Commissioner’s Office’s Department of Investigations immediately commenced an investigation. Melisa Russell declined to participate in the investigation at that time. Our investigation of this matter has remained open and we have continued our efforts to gather information.

“With the new details revealed in today’s blog post by Ms. Russell, Mr. Russell has been placed on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. We are hopeful that this new information will allow us to complete the investigation as promptly as possible.”

The Chicago Cubs today issued the following statement.

“We take allegations of domestic violence seriously and support the League’s decision to place Addison Russell on administrative leave given new details revealed today. We will continue to cooperate with the League’s investigation so the appropriate action can be taken.”

Russell has denied that he was ever abusive toward his wife.