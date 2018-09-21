CHICAGO (CBS) — Addison Russell is not with the team for today’s game against the White Sox, after Melisa Reidy, his ex-wife, accused him of verbal and physical abuse during their marriage. Cubs president Theo Epstein is expected to address the team and then media this afternoon.

UPDATE: ADDISON RUSSELL PLACED ON LEAVE BY MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Reidy wrote, “The first time I was physically mistreated by my spouse, I was in shock. I couldn’t wrap my head around what just happened. Why did he get so angry? What did I do for him to want to put his hands on me?”

When asked about the latest domestic abuse allegations from Addison Russell’s ex-wife Anthony Rizzo said he hadn’t read them and didn’t know much about it. Rizzo did say the claims were investigated last year. #Cubs — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) September 21, 2018

In June of 2017, Reidy filed for divorce, two weeks after she accused Russell of infidelity. At the time, at least one friend of the couple accused Russell of abuse. That launched an investigation by Major League Baseball. Reidy declined to discuss that allegation with MLB and didn’t comment publicly.

Reidy does not describe the exact nature of the physical abuse. She said the emotional and verbal abuse “started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing,

She said Russell blamed her “for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to ‘send’ me and our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home.”

Reidy wrote that she suffered from depression and blamed herself. She also says her son witnessed some of the abusive behavior.

“All I thought about was what can I do to change myself if I’m the problem? What was wrong with me? I used to be everything he wanted, what changed?”

Russell has denied that he was ever abusive. “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful,” Russell said in a statement in June, 2017.

Russell is not with the team today and is not listed in the starting lineup for today’s game against the White Sox.