Chicago (CBS) — Despite tips from the public pouring in, the mysterious Rogers Park killer is still on the run. Tonight, CBS 2 has learned police have received more than 370 tips since the killer first struck nearly three weeks ago.

Members of the Rogers Park community came together at Loyola Beach today to pray for peace and healing and to pay tribute to the killer’s two victims.

73-year-old Douglass Watts and 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz were both shot to death within blocks of each other. Their masked killer was captured on surveillance video walking near the scene of one of the murders.