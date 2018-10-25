CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois State Capitol was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a suspicious white powder was found in a bathroom.

The statehouse was locked down around 1:45 p.m., after an unidentified white powder was found in a second-floor restroom.

Illinois State Capitol has been on lockdown since 1:45 p.m. pic.twitter.com/qeqidDynGm — John O'Connor (@APOConnor) October 25, 2018

People inside the building were told to shelter in place, and no one was being allowed in or out while the Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police Department investigated.

The capitol also was locked down in July 2017, after a woman sprinkled a white, powdery substance in the building just before a budget vote. The woman was released without charges after several hours of questioning. The substance in that case turned out to be harmless.