Chicago (CBS) — Workers and patrons honored the life of Peter Rim Friday by showing up to his two Lake of the Hills restaurants. The 46-year-old owner of Bistro Wasabi and El Cochino was shot and killed Thursday morning.

Co-owner Jeffrey Dunham called the killing of his friend and business partner a senseless act of violence. But, Dunham said, Rim would want the restaurants to stay open.

“He’d want us to be celebrating, and I’m sure we’ll get there but it’s going to take some time,” Dunham said.

Rim was in a car with friends around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, heading west on the 4100 block of West Diversey, when an SUV pulled up alongside them.

Kurt Anderson was in the car with Rim, and said a man in the SUV said something to them, but they couldn’t make out what he was trying to say. The man then fired five or six shots into their car.

“The guy just started firing nonstop, like five or six shots,” Anderson said.

No one was in custody Friday evening. Police were investigating.