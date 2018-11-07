CHICAGO (CBS) – CPS is providing some answers into what caused over a dozen art class students to be sent to the hospital, but parents remain concerned.

It’s been almost a week since strong fumes in art class sent thirteen students to the hospital at James Otis Elementary School.

Nine-year-old Ian Losano said it was very hot as students were paining in class and “it started smelling and people started getting sick.”

Ten-year-old Sebastian Quercia said, “There were only a few people in the class. We were all worried about them and crying.”

In a letter sent home to all Otis families on Monday, Chicago Public Schools said, “We have no reason to believe that students were exposed to hazardous materials.” However, they went on to say, “we are doing additional tests on the non-toxic acrylic paint.”

Ian’s father, Sergio Losano, was among the parents who are still confused, and still upset, with how long it took to be informed of the incident–even those whose children were hospitalized.

Losano said he just wants to know what made the students ill.

Irma Roman’s son was among those sickened, and she said the incident was frightening.

“I had to find out when I was picking him up for early dismissal,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”