CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in 2015 Sandra Bland died in police custody in Texas.

The Naperville woman’s death drew national attention. It is now the subject of an HBO documentary.

Starting Friday, the Music Box Theatre is showing the film nearly a month in advance before it airs on HBO. The documentary which is called “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland” includes interviews with Bland’s mother and sisters.

It even includes clips from Bland’s video blogs.

Tickets are still available for the film which is being shown all weekend. There’s a show at 4:30 Friday afternoon. There are also shows Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. as well as Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The film can be seen on HBO starting December 3.

