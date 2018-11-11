Chicago (CBS) — A man was charged in a Saturday morning shooting on the Red Line.

RELATED Man Shot On CTA Red Line Train

Roy Lee, 38, of Chicago, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Lee and a 25-year-old man got into a verbal altercation while riding the train. The altercation became physical and a fight ensued when the other man produced a weapon and shot Lee in the abdomen.

Lee was transported to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in stable condition. The other man sustained injuries during the physical fight and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A witness said other riders dropped to the floor during the shooting. The train stopped at the Cermak-Chinatown station where everyone was able to get off the train safely.