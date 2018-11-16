Chicago (CBS) — Country Club Hills police are not releasing any new details about what led one of their officers to shoot a suspect Thursday night.

Because it’s a police-involved shooting, per protocol, Illinois State Police are handling the investigation of the officer’s use of force.

Meantime, Country Club Hills police are investigating the incident at the Bank of America that led to the shooting.

According to police, a witness called 911 around 9 p.m. to report two men who were dragging another man to the ATM area of the Bank of America at 167th and Kilbourn. According to the witness, one of the suspects had a gun.

When responding officers arrived, the suspects tried to flee in a white car. Police said the officers ordered the driver to stop, but he instead hit an officer with the car, prompting another officer to shoot him.

When the vehicle came to a stop, at least one man jumped out. Witnesses said that person got away, but police would not confirm that.

The man shot by police was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. There is no word on his condition. He has not been charged, and police are not releasing his name.

The officer is expected to be OK.