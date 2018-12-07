Chicago (CBS) — The embattled Willowbrook company Sterigenics hit back against the lawsuits claiming it releases harmful cancer-causing ethylene oxide emissions in the air.

The company cited a recent air quality test from the EPA, which didn’t detect EO in the air near homes, schools and parks.

Sterigenics released a statement today, saying in part, “EO levels in the air vary greatly based on a number of factors…including exhaust from diesel trucks and automobiles, and the weather conditions. It is premature to draw conclusions from the data.”