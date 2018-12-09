Chicago (CBS) — A chilling 911 call was eventually followed by the sounds of gunfire from police.

RELATED BREAKING: Officer-Involved Shooting, Body Found in Palatine

Officers said someone reported a killing around 2 a.m. Sunday. Police showed up and began talking with a neighbor when a car in the parking lot sped towards them. It hit a neighbor and one of the officers.

That officer managed to fire back, hitting and killing the driver.

Gene Meyer’s wife heard the deadly confrontation. He said his daughter used to live in the apartment complex now tangled in police tape and hosting visits from detectives.

“It happened so close to us,” Meyer said. “It’s awful.”

But the discovery police made later would prove even more awful.

Officers said they found the body of a woman inside one of the apartments. It appears she is related to the driver police shot and killed after receiving the initial call.

Police are emphasizing there are no threats to the community following the incidents. One neighbor and the officer struck by the vehicle were transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown Sunday night.

Investigators have not released the names of those who died.