CHICAGO (CBS)– Two friends were knocked into Lake Michigan by 10-to-15-foot waves while walking on the Michigan City Lighthouse Breakwall Friday night.

John Hammons, 22, of LaPorte, was able to swim back to the breakwall around 7:30 p.m. He then tried to throw a life ring to rescue his friend.

When Slater Harkleroad, 20, of Union Mills, did not resurface, he was rescued by the Coast Guard and was later pronounced deceased at Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City.

This incident comes one day after a rescue at North Avenue Beach. Two people were rescued from the water and a 22-year-old woman is still missing.