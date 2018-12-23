Chicago (CBS) — Sunday night, gripping candles and one another, loved ones celebrate and mourn Eddisa Gicely Concepcion.

The 24-year-old was excited about her adventure Friday morning, jumping into the lake at North Avenue Beach with two other men as an impromptu polar plunge. The plan was to jump in and get out.

“She texted us in the morning that she was going to do it,” Concepcion’s friend, Jessica Ramirez, said. “She was adventurous, always challenging her body, always wanting to do it to do it.”

But the rough waves and strong currents were just too much.

Cell phone video shows the rough conditions as a Coast Guard diver swims out.

The man, who went in with Eddisa, was able to walk out of the water with help. The second friend was rescued. Three days later, and still no signs of Eddisa.

“We still have hope that she would just turn up somewhere,” said Maria Centeno, the woman’s mother. “She has so much to offer. She was not done. ”

On Sunday, her mom, stepfather and other family threw roses out to the water, looking for a sign.

“Edissa was an amazing person,” Centeno said. “She is my best friend.”

The search for the aspiring urban planner continues.