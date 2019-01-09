Chicago (CBS) — Aurora police released surveillance images of three suspects involved in the robbery of a jewelry store last month.

On Dec. 21 around 7:40 p.m., three men with their faces concealed entered the Jared store in the 1000 block of North Route 59, police said.

One of the men acted as a lookout while the other two announced the robbery, smashed two glass display cases and grabbed the jewelry inside. They then fled on foot.

The total loss was more than $340,000.

The suspects were described as black men wearing dark clothing. One of the men who broke the display cases was described as 6 foot 2 inches and 240 pounds while the other was described as 5 foot 10 inches and thin. No further description was provided of the third suspect who acted as lookout.

No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 4, a Jared location in Vernon Hills was also robbed. Police say three men, wearing black clothing, walked into the store.

They used hammers to smash a display case full of diamonds, stole the gems and then drove off in a gray minivan.

No one was injured, and police don’t know the value of the stolen diamonds there.