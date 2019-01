CHICAGO (CBS)– As of 12:45 Tuesday, 358 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 61 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.

Average delays at O’Hare have reached 52 minutes and 47 minutes at Midway.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for most of the Chicago area from noon until midnight on Tuesday, due to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.