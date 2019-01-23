  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports have canceled about 160 flights Wednesday as the area continues to deal with a winter storm.

At O’Hare, a total 157 flights were canceled. A Midway, it’s only four flights. Delays at both airports are running between 20 and 15 minutes, as of 8:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, 772 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, and 104 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for most of the Chicago area.