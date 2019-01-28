(CBS) — A wind chill warning has been issued for the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana as temperatures are expected to plunge to 20 below zero on Tuesday night and not rise above zero until Thursday.

High winds could result in wind chills between 35 and 55 below zero.

The counties outlined in red are affected by the wind chill warning, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ends at noon on Thursday.

Right now, the low overnight on Tuesday could hit 20 below zero, which would equal one of the 15 coldest days in Chicago history. Wednesday’s forecast high of 12 below zero would set a record for the coldest high temperature ever.

Temps on Tuesday and Wednesday could set records for the day.

The worst-ever wind chill happened on Christmas Eve 1983: minus 57, adjusted for a new wind chill formula adopted about 15 years ago. Under the old formula, the chill was recorded at minus 82.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.