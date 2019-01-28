CHICAGO (CBS) — An overnight winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow on most of the region Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern counties, including Lake and McHenry, until 6 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, snowfall is expected from around midnight until 6 a.m. Monday morning with periods of 1 to 1.5 inches of snow per hour, especially over far northern Illinois. Blowing snow will likely further reduce visibility.

Snow totals are expected to reach 8 inches near the Wisconsin line, 3 to 6 inches near O’Hare and 1 to 3 inches in southern areas.

On Monday, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 34 degrees and by Wednesday the temperature will drop to minus 10 degrees.

CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis says on Tuesday and Wednesday, the wind chill could drop to minus 35 to minus 55 degrees.

Airport Delays

As of 12:15 a.m.,

O’Hare: 329 cancellations

Midway: 191 cancellations

The average delay time at both airports is less than 15 minutes.

City of Chicago Offering Assistance

City officials said they are deploying warming buses to assist homeless residents, adding shelter beds and making King Community Center’s warming center open 24 hours a day.

Chicago Public Schools Open Monday

CPS said classes will be in session Monday. All transportation and Safe Passage services will be deployed as usual.