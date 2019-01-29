(CBS) — Ah, Florida. As the polar vortex sends Chicago into a historic deep freeze, CBS Chicago started to wonder: How much warmer will it be in Miami on Wednesday?

The answer is about 86 degrees. The forecast high in Miami is 72. The high in Chicago is expected to be minus 14. That would set a record for the lowest high temperature ever in the city.

Factoring in wind chill–which will range from minus 50 to minus 30–were are talking a more than 100-degree difference–perhaps as much as 120 degrees.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a wind chill warning through noon Thursday, as temperatures are expected to reach as low as 21 below zero Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with wind chills ranging from 30 to 55 below.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the negative range all day, with a high of about 14 below, which would be the coldest high temperature on record in Chicago. Overnight lows will reach as low as 23 below zero, only a few degrees higher than the coldest temperature ever in Chicago, when it was 27 below on Jan. 20, 1985.

If it matters, it might rain in Miami. Have a nice day!