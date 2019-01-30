CHICAGO (CBS) — Record-breaking cold has arrived in Chicago, with temperatures the lowest they’ve been since 1985, plunging to -22° by 6 a.m., with possibly colder weather still coming.

For eight brief minutes early Wednesday, it was -10° in Chicago. It might not get that “warm” again until around noon Thursday, and those eight minutes prevented the city from breaking at least one record for cold, though we’ve already broken another one.

The -10 degree high for Wednesday is one degree shy of the record for the coldest high temperature ever at O’Hare, the -11° mark set on Jan. 18, 1994, and Dec. 24, 1983.

However, Chicago has easily broken the Jan. 30 record low, which was -15° (Jan. 30, 1966). As of 6 a.m., it was -22° at O’Hare, and could keep getting colder. That already makes Wednesday the coldest it’s been in Chicago in 34 years, and tied for 8th coldest temperature on record in Chicago.

6AM UPDATE: Chicago O'Hare drops to -22. Now in Top 10 coldest mornings ever (Tied at 8th) Coldest Morning in 34 years. — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 30, 2019

COLDEST MORNINGS RANKINGS

This is the 8th coldest morning EVER recorded in Chicago. (Records since 1872. That’s roughly 53,000 mornings)

Coldest Days (Low temps) Ever in Chicago

#1 -27° January 20, 1985

#2 -26° January 10, 1982

#3 -25° January 16, 1982

#3 -25° December 24, 1983

#5 -23° December 24, 1872

#5 -23° January 17, 1982

#5 -23° January 19, 1985

#8 -22° January 30, 2019

#8 -22° January 21, 1984

#10 -21° December 22, 1872

#10 -21° February 9, 1899

#10 -21° December 23, 1983

#10 -21° January 18, 1994

#14 -20° January 9, 1875

#14 -20° January 25, 1879

#14 -20° January 20, 1984

#17 -19° January 16, 1977

#17 -19° January 14, 1979

#17 -19° January 9, 1982

#17 -19° January 19, 1994

The day’s low could reach around -23, which would be a few° shy of the all-time record cold mark for Chicago, the -27° seen on Jan. 20, 1985, and well shy of the overall Illinois record for cold, which is -36°, from Jan. 5, 1999, in Congerville.

With wind chills factored in, it felt like -44° in Chicago at 4 a.m., and could get down to -50 or colder before temperatures rise slightly mid-morning. The worst-ever wind chill happened on Christmas Eve 1983: minus 57, adjusted for a new wind chill formula adopted about 15 years ago. Under the old formula, the chill was recorded at minus 82.

Have you EVER felt wind chills like these?? 'Feels like' numbers as low as the -50s this morning! #Chicago @CBSChicago @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/7KRBWitLM9 — Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 30, 2019

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through noon Thursday due to the extreme cold. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

City officials have deployed warming buses to help keep the homeless out of the cold, and has added 500 beds to its shelter system to help the homeless stay safe from the extreme cold.

The city also has announced a network of 270 warming centers across the city, including libraries, Chicago Park District field houses, police stations, community centers, and churches.

To find a warming center near you, call 311.

Chicago Park District facilities also will provide activities for children and teenagers between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools officials have cancelled classes for Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather. For a full list of school closings in the Chicago area, click here.

Schools are closed Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 and Thursday, January 31st, 2019 due to inclement weather. District and network offices will be open. #staywarm pic.twitter.com/ufiQZgCfBY — Janice Jackson, EdD (@janicejackson) January 30, 2019

Officials said it’s best to avoid the deep freeze altogether by staying home unless you absolutely have to go outside.

“We ask everyone to limit your time outdoors, and work remotely from home, if possible,” Office of Emergency Management and Communications executive director Rich Guidice said. “If you must drive in these conditions, please allow extra time for travel, keep your vehicle in working order, and be patient. Many accidents can be avoided by taking extra time, and being respectful of other motorists. Keep supplies in your vehicles, and please yield to snow plows and emergency vehicles.”

The good news for Chicago is significantly warmer weather is on the way this weekend.

Friday’s high is expected to reach about 20°, Saturday should see a high around 35, and Sunday could see a high of 45.