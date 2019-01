CHICAGO (CBS)–A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on the 2500 block of South Sacramento in the Little Village neighborhood.

Fire crews battled the flames on what’s turning out to be Chicago’s coldest day in decades.

The fire was only about three blocks away from the tragic fire that killed eight people on the 2200 block of South Sacramento in August.

No one was injured in Wednesday’s two-alarm fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

2520 s Sacramento. Still and box. No injuries Defensive pic.twitter.com/UKQPgq341s — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 30, 2019