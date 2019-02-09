



He’s always been a hero to his colleagues, but now Dax, a member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 unit, is officially “K9 of the Year”.

Throughout his time with the department, Dax has found a missing suicidal woman in the woods; located a dangerous domestic violence suspect after he choked and battered a woman; and took down a robbery suspect even after the suspect punched Dax.

Sheriff John Idleburg says this is just one of the many outstanding performances by Dax and his partner, Deputy John Forlenza.

“Great things happen when there is a strong law-enforcement partnership with the community we serve, and this is a perfect example. I couldn’t be prouder of K9 Dax and his partner Deputy Forlenza,” Idleburg said.

Over the course of just a few weeks, Dax received more than 9,500 votes as the Valor Foundation’s “K9 of the Year”.

The duo was among over 100 nominated for the award.