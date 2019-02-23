



R. Kelly’s bond was set at $1 million by Judge John F. Lyke Jr. on Saturday. Kelly was charged Friday with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Lyke set the bond at a hearing on Saturday afternoon at Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.

Judge ordered no contact with any alleged victims or witnesses and R. Kelly must turn in passport. Ordered no contact with anyone 18 years of age or younger @cbschicago — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyCBS2) February 23, 2019

He set the bond at $250,000 for each of the four victims at the center of the case. He was told to have no contact with anyone 18 years old or younger. He also was forced to surrender his passport.

Judge John Lyke sets $1,000,000 bond for R. Kelly, $250,000 for each case. @cbschicago — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyCBS2) February 23, 2019

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Kelly was indicted on charges of sexually abusing four victims. The charges date back as far as 1998. Illinois has no statute of limitations on child sex abuse charges.

Nine of the counts against Kelly specify the victim was between 13 and 16. One count did not specify any ages. The charges are Class 2 felonies.

The charges identify the victims only by initials, and the dates of the alleged abuse:

H.W. (13-16 years of age), victim of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999;

J.P. (13-16 years of age), victim of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 1, 2009, and Jan. 31, 2010;

R.L. (13-16 years of age), victim of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between Sept. 26, 1998, and Sept. 25, 2001;

L.C. (no age given), victim of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Feb. 18, 2003.

Foxx’s office said she would discuss more details of the case after Kelly’s bond hearing.

Following the arrest, Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg spoke to the media Friday night, slamming the charges.

“I think all the women are lying,” he said. “Unfortunately the State’s Attorney has now succumbed to public pressure, to pressure from grandstanders like Michael Avenatti and Gloria Allred, and brought these charges. Mr. Kelly is strong. He’s got a lot of support, and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges, one by one if it has to be.”

In the one case in which the victim was not identified as a minor, Kelly is accused of forcing sexual contact on the victim by use of force or the threat of force.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges connected to a videotape of him allegedly having sex with an underage girl. It took six years from the time Kelly was charged with the offense to the end of the trial. It took the jury less than a day to deliberate.

Allegations of Kelly’s sexual abuse go back decades and have prompted a recent nationwide protest called #MuteRKelly to boycott his music, in the wake of a Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” featuring interviews with the music artist’s alleged accusers.