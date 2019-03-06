



As part of her exclusive CBS interview with R. Kelly, Gayle King also spoke to two women who are accused of being held against their will by the singer.

She spoke with the young women who live with Kelly. They insist that they’re with him on their own free will and that their parents and the media have it all wrong. The conversation got very emotional.

“I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth. You’re believing some f*****g facade that our parents are saying. This is all f*****g lies for money” said Azriel Clary. “If you can’t see that you are ignorant, and you’re stupid.”

Along with Clary was Joycelyn Savage. Her family spoke out and denied any financial transactions. They said they haven’t heard from her in two years.

Her sister said if everything is really OK, Joycelyn would have called home by now.

“I know for a fact that my sister is not OK. I know for a fact that R. Kelly is mentally destroying her and I just want her home,” said Jailyn Savage. “I know that he has put a lot of things in her head that makes her think that the world, not just the family, but the world is out to get her, which is not true. I just want her home and safe and I want to know that she’s OK.”

RELATED: R. Kelly Says He’s Been Betrayed ‘Because My Heart Is So Big’

A lawyer for a Georgia couple who say their daughter is being held against her will by R. Kelly lashed out after a television interview with the R&B singer.

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage say it’s been two years since they heard from their daughter, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage. They said Kelly won’t let her contact them, which Kelly denied in his interview with “CBS This Morning.”

The couple’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, bristled at Kelly’s assertions that the Savages offered up their daughter to him and were in it for the money. Griggs said Wednesday that “at no point did this family sell their daughter to anyone or provide their daughter for anything for money.”

Griggs says the family has never asked for or received money from Kelly.

The 52-year-old singer was charged last month in Chicago with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.