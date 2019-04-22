



More than two years after the murders of two Indiana teenagers in Delphi, Indiana, police say they are taking their investigation in a new direction.

Indiana State Police have not provided any specifics on the “significant update” they plan to announce at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

Family of 13-year-old Abigail J. “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty Rose Lynn “Libby” German have been waiting for answers, and they hope today is the day.

The two teens disappeared while they were hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine’s Day in a wooded area a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system where the teens had planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

Police have said Libby snapped a photo of the killer, and recorded his voice on her cell phone before she died. Authorities also have released a sketch of the suspect.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of her, miss her, cry about it,” said Libby’s mother, Carrie Timmons.

Timmons told CBS 4 Indianapolis not a day goes by that she doesn’t think of her daughter. She said she’s “cautiously hopeful” about what Indiana State Police will announce on Monday.

“I’ve gotten my hopes up before, only to relieve it again, and it’s awful. I don’t want to do that again,” she said. “I’m not really sure what to think of the words new direction, but if it’s a new direction that gets us closer to the end, then I’m all for it.”

Police have received nearly 40,000 tips in the girls’ murders. A source told CBS 4 Indianapolis there has not been an arrest in the case.

A reward of more than $200,000 has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

