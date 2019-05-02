CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been arrested on felony charges, after one of them shot an off-duty Chicago police officer’s car last year, allegedly because he was furious the officer’s car was blocking an alley in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Andrew Gauna, 30, allegedly fired several shots into the back of an off-duty officer’s vehicle on April 13, 2018, after an argument with the officer. Gauna has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Luis Ramos, 32, has been charged with two felony weapons charges, for allegedly buying the gun and supplying it to Gauna, who is not legally allowed to own a firearm.
Police said an off-duty officer was dropping someone off near Keeler and Roscoe around 1:20 a.m. on April 13, 2018, when Gauna and three other men pulled up behind him in a Ford Taurus.
Gauna allegedly yelled at the officer for blocking the alley, and the officer tried to calm him down, but when the officer was getting back into his car, Gauna fired several shots into the back of the vehicle, then fled the scene.
The officer was not injured, but four or five bullets struck his car.
Ramos was arrested on Tuesday, and Gauna was arrested on Wednesday. Both were due to appear for bond hearings on Thursday.