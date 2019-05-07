A man walks in front of the Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois on October 7, 2016. (Photo credit: NOVA SAFO/AFP/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — Trump Tower in Chicago received a letter that threatened to kill President Trump, police said Tuesday.
The envelope contained an unknown white power and was sent to the Trump building at 401. N. Wabash.
The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene investigating.
Trump has visited his namesake hotel and tower several times, but has never lived here.
His son, Donald Trump Jr., was there last summer, to address long-term vacancies in the lower level of building.
The president has been highly critical of Chicago’s ongoing gang gun violence, although recently violent crime has declined in the city.
Developing …