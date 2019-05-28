CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that two tornadoes hit in Illinois and a third in Northwest Indiana during the wave of Memorial Day storms.
A brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Dyer, Ind., near Hart Street south of U.S. 30. Some homes were damaged and trees were uprooted.
Another EF-0 hit Plattville, Ill., near the intersection of Walker Road and Ashley Road. Video shows that the tornado kicked up dust in an open field with no damage reported. Plattville is about 55 miles southwest of Chicago.
The third tornado, also an EF-0, touched down in Paw, Paw, Ill. No damage reports were available, and the NWS said the tornado was on the ground for less than one minute. Paw Paw is about 80 miles west of Chicago.