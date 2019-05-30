CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged early Thursday morning in the murder of Brittany Hill, who was shot while shielding her 1 year-old baby from gunfire.
Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, were both charged with one felony count of first degree murder, according to Chicago Police.
Hill, 24, was holding her baby girl when she was fatally shot Tuesday morning around 8:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, on the far West Side.
Police say as Hill got out of her black sedan, a silver Chevy Impala drove down the street. That’s when the two suspects got out of their car and started shooting.
Hill tried to take cover behind a car, using her body to cover the 1-year-old during the gunfire. She was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park later that morning. Her baby was not harmed in the shooting
Washington and Adams both fled the city, they were taken into custody in Urbana, Ill., around 1:55 p.m. later that day.
Area North Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act, and Hill was targeted due to gang conflicts. However, police say, Hill was not associated with a gang.
“In this city, we have to figure out what’s going on,” said Lois Jones, a relative of Hill’s. “Stop the blame games and stop the violence one way or another.”