



– After a record-setting month of rainfall in May, there are several bridges and roads that are closed due to flooding.

Much of the flooding is in areas near the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. This list was last revised by the Illinois Department of Transportation on June 4 at 3:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there are at least 57 areas of major flooding along the Mississippi River in Illinois.

There are six areas along the Illinois River in the southern part of the state with major flooding. Closer to Chicago, there are reports of minor flooding in LaSalle and at the locks at Starved Rock State Park.

Bridges

IL 16 Joe Page Bridge over Illinois River near Hardin in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding

US 24 EB Memorial Bridge over Mississippi River in Quincy in Adams County is closed due to flooding. Traffic on WB bridge.

US 54 Champ Clark Bridge Mississippi River near Pike in Pike County is closed due to flooding.

US 136 Mississippi River to CH 2 in Hamilton in Hancock County is closed due to flooding

IL 150 Closed in Missouri due near Chester in Randolph County due to flooding

District 1

IL 7 143rd St. to 135th St. in Orland Park in Cook County is closed due to flooding

District 2

IL 92 IL 192 to 140th Street W near Andalusia in Rock Island County is closed due to flooding

District 3

None to report at this time

District 4

Carman Rd 750 N to US 34 near Carman in Henderson County is closed due to flooding

Keithsburg Rd Main Street to IL 17 near Keithsburg in Mercer County is closed due to flooding.

IL 78 US 136 to US 24 near Sepo in Fulton County is closed due to flooding

IL 97 US 136 to US 24 near Sepo in Fulton County is closed due to flooding

IL 164 1650 N to 1790 N near Gladstone in Henderson County is closed due to flooding

IL 164 Oquawka Covered Bridge rest stop near Gladstone in Henderson County is Closed due to flooding.

District 5

None to report at this time

District 6

IL 100 Calhoun County Line to Peacock Street in Pearl in Pike county is closed due to flooding.

IL 57 RJ Peters Drive to Jefferson Street in Quincy in Adams County is closed due to flooding

US 136 Mississippi River to CH 32 in Hamilton in Hancock County is closed due to flooding

District 7

None to report at this time.

District 8

Water Street (Truck Bypass) IL 3 to Kaskaskia Street near Chester in Randolph County. Closed due to flooding.

Kaskaskia Street (Truck Bypass) Cottage Road to Water Street in Chester, in Randolph County is closed due to flooding.

IL 3 Cora Levee to Water Street near Chester in Randolph County is closed due to flooding.

IL 3 Mimosa Road to Dew Drop Lane near Ellis Grove in Randolph County at Nine Mile Creek is closed due to flooding

IL 3 2 miles north IL 143 at Levee Gates in East Alton in Madison County is closed due to flooding

IL 3 Grafton Hills Road to IL 100 in Grafton in Jersey County is closed due to flooding.

IL 16 Illinois River to Eldred Road near East Hardin in Greene County is closed due to flooding

US 67 Mississippi River SB lanes closed, traffic on NB lanes with water on pavement in West Alton, Missouri.

US 67 Henry Street to 3rd Street in Alton in Madison County is closed due to flooding

IL 96 Jefferson to IL 100 in Kampsville in Calhoun county is closed due to flooding.

IL 96 CH 2 to Crooked Creek Road near Mozier in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding.

IL 100 US 67 to IL 16 near Alton in Jersey County is closed due to flooding.

IL 100 IL 16 to Pike County Line near Hardin in Calhoun County is closed due to flooding

IL 108 Illinois River to Eldred in Greene County is closed due to flooding

IL 150 Closed in Missouri due near Chester in Randolph County due to flooding

IL 155 Laurent Road to Fish Lake Road near Prairie Du Rocher in Randolph County. Closed due to flooding.

District 9

Old IL 3 Railroad Street to IL 3 at Gale in Alexander County. Closed due to flooding.

IL 3 At Randolph County Line near Cora in Jackson County at Levee Gate closed due to flooding.