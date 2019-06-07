CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was killed and three people were wounded when shots were fired at a minivan on North Lake Shore Drive. The victims were traveling northbound near Fullerton at 11:57 p.m., when someone in a passing vehicle fired several shots.
The victims’ vehicle exited at Belmont and came to a stop in a parking lot in the 3200 block of North Broadway in Lakeview.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died, according to Chicago Police.
A 26-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition with a bullet wound to the shoulder.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm, chest and face and transported to Northwest Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
The shooting appears to be gang-related according to Chicago Police.
Northbound Lake Shore Drive was closed for about three hours, but reopened just after 3:00 a.m.